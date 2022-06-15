Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs F21 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Oppo F21 Pro

Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 284K)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 381 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (36:47 vs 34:12 hours)
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (627 against 483 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
F21 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
483 nits
F21 Pro +30%
627 nits

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +3%
88.2%
F21 Pro
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +35%
513
F21 Pro
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +10%
1737
F21 Pro
1583
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro +22%
347346
F21 Pro
284364
CPU 90492 85683
GPU 83318 49550
Memory 68307 72483
UX 102996 75617
Total score 347346 284364
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1184 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 13:04 hr
Watching video 13:31 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 05:46 hr
Standby 127 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
F21 Pro +8%
36:47 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 59th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.

