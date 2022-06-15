Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Oppo F21 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 284K)
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 381 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (36:47 vs 34:12 hours)
- Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (627 against 483 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|85.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +35%
513
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +10%
1737
1583
|CPU
|90492
|85683
|GPU
|83318
|49550
|Memory
|68307
|72483
|UX
|102996
|75617
|Total score
|347346
|284364
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1184
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9250
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|11:21 hr
|13:04 hr
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|17:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:51 hr
|05:46 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|111 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 59th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.
