Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (603 against 477 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
477 nits
Realme 8 +26%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +6%
88.2%
Realme 8
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +2%
509
Realme 8
497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +8%
1719
Realme 8
1587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro
345100
Realme 8 +4%
358575
CPU 90492 94959
GPU 83318 103001
Memory 68307 65151
UX 102996 98277
Total score 345100 358575
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro
1181
Realme 8 +25%
1479
Stability 99% 91%
Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1181 1479
PCMark 3.0 score 9204 10043
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HIOS 8.6 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr -
Watching video 13:31 hr -
Gaming 05:51 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
Realme 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 19 Pro
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 March 2021
Release date July 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (54.5%)
5 (45.5%)
Total votes: 11

