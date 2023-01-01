Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:58 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 346K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (637 against 481 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 83.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
481 nits
Reno 8 +32%
637 nits

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +5%
88.2%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
512
Reno 8 +84%
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
1745
Reno 8 +55%
2702
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro
346086
Reno 8 +98%
684979
CPU 90492 165133
GPU 83318 249793
Memory 68307 133728
UX 102996 135877
Total score 346086 684979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro
1182
Reno 8 +290%
4613
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1182 4613
PCMark 3.0 score 9202 9607
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 12:16 hr
Watching video 13:31 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 127 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro +7%
34:12 hr
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 May 2022
Release date July 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.

