Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Tecno Camon 19 Pro Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 7% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:58 hours)

Shows 7% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:58 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 346K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 346K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (637 against 481 nits)

Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (637 against 481 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price Oppo Reno 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 83.9% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Camon 19 Pro 481 nits Reno 8 +32% 637 nits

Design and build Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Camon 19 Pro +5% 88.2% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HIOS 8.6 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:21 hr 12:16 hr Watching video 13:31 hr 14:57 hr Gaming 05:51 hr 06:13 hr Standby 127 hr 86 hr General battery life Camon 19 Pro +7% 34:12 hr Reno 8 31:58 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 - Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 19 Pro n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality Camon 19 Pro n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score Camon 19 Pro n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 May 2022 Release date July 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.