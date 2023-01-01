Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 7% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:58 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 346K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (637 against 481 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|83.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
512
Reno 8 +84%
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1745
Reno 8 +55%
2702
|CPU
|90492
|165133
|GPU
|83318
|249793
|Memory
|68307
|133728
|UX
|102996
|135877
|Total score
|346086
|684979
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|1182
|4613
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9202
|9607
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|11:21 hr
|12:16 hr
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:51 hr
|06:13 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.
