Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A03
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 177K)
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (479 against 415 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1641:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +71%
512
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +67%
1731
1034
|CPU
|90492
|59385
|GPU
|83318
|26274
|Memory
|68307
|34858
|UX
|102996
|59038
|Total score
|343636
|177907
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|1184
|403
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9250
|6694
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|-
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|3:35 hr
|Web browsing
|11:21 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:51 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1