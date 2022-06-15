Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Текно Камон 19 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 177K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (479 against 415 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 45 ms
Contrast - 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro +15%
479 nits
Galaxy A03
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +8%
88.2%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +71%
512
Galaxy A03
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +67%
1731
Galaxy A03
1034
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro +93%
343636
Galaxy A03
177907
CPU 90492 59385
GPU 83318 26274
Memory 68307 34858
UX 102996 59038
Total score 343636 177907
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro +194%
1184
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1184 403
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 6694
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HIOS 8.6 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr -
Watching video 13:31 hr -
Gaming 05:51 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 19 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2022 November 2021
Release date July 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Camon 19 Pro
2. Zero X Pro or Camon 19 Pro
3. Pova 3 or Camon 19 Pro
4. Note 12 Pro or Camon 19 Pro
5. Camon 19 Neo or Camon 19 Pro
6. Redmi 9A or Galaxy A03
7. Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A03
8. Redmi 10C or Galaxy A03
9. Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish