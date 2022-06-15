Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.