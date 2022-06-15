Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A23

Текно Камон 19 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 267K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 386 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 83%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro +3%
483 nits
Galaxy A23
467 nits

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +6%
88.2%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +33%
513
Galaxy A23
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +5%
1737
Galaxy A23
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro +30%
347346
Galaxy A23
267938
CPU 90492 81885
GPU 83318 48510
Memory 68307 64789
UX 102996 71783
Total score 347346 267938
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro +170%
1184
Galaxy A23
438
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1184 438
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 7178
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6 One UI 4.1
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 13:31 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 127 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
Galaxy A23 +6%
36:17 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (111th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2022 March 2022
Release date July 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 19 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 19 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Tecno Camon 19 Pro or Tecno Camon 18 Premier
4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro or Infinix Note 12 VIP
5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro or Tecno Camon 19
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A12
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A13
9. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A32
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish