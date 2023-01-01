Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G VS Tecno Camon 19 Pro Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (837 against 481 nits)

Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (837 against 481 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 346K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 346K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.6% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Camon 19 Pro 481 nits Galaxy A53 5G +74% 837 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Camon 19 Pro +3% 88.2% Galaxy A53 5G 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM HIOS 8.6 One UI 5.0 OS size - 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:21 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 13:31 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 05:51 hr 05:01 hr Standby 127 hr 120 hr General battery life Camon 19 Pro +1% 34:12 hr Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (122nd and 129th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 19 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 98 Video quality Camon 19 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 45 Generic camera score Camon 19 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 79

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 19 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 March 2022 Release date July 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.