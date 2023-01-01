Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Текно Камон 19 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (837 against 481 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 346K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
481 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +74%
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +3%
88.2%
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
1745
Galaxy A53 5G +9%
1901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro
346086
Galaxy A53 5G +26%
436515
CPU 90492 122472
GPU 83318 121866
Memory 68307 75491
UX 102996 113308
Total score 346086 436515
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro
1182
Galaxy A53 5G +93%
2287
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1182 2287
PCMark 3.0 score 9202 11407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM HIOS 8.6 One UI 5.0
OS size - 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 13:31 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 127 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro +1%
34:12 hr
Galaxy A53 5G
33:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 March 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.

