Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Camon 18
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 252K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 374 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|84.8%
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +36%
508
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +29%
1731
1342
|CPU
|-
|68485
|GPU
|-
|57284
|Memory
|-
|47185
|UX
|-
|81282
|Total score
|336462
|252767
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|1184
|719
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9250
|8176
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|HIOS 8.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|2:33 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:06 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.
