Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Camon 18 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Camon 18

Текно Камон 19 Про
VS
Текно Камон 18
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Tecno Camon 18

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 252K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 374 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Camon 18

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 84.8%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
478 nits
Camon 18
n/a

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +4%
88.2%
Camon 18
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +36%
508
Camon 18
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +29%
1731
Camon 18
1342
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro +33%
336462
Camon 18
252767
CPU - 68485
GPU - 57284
Memory - 47185
UX - 81282
Total score 336462 252767
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro +65%
1184
Camon 18
719
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1184 719
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 8176
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.6 HIOS 8.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr -
Watching video 13:31 hr -
Gaming 06:06 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:47 hr
Camon 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2022 October 2021
Release date July 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Tecno Camon 19 Pro
2. Infinix Zero X Pro or Tecno Camon 19 Pro
3. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Tecno Camon 19 Pro
4. Tecno Camon 19 or Camon 19 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Tecno Camon 18
6. Oppo Realme 8i or Tecno Camon 18
7. Tecno Pova 2 or Camon 18
8. Infinix Hot 11S or Tecno Camon 18
9. Infinix Note 11 or Tecno Camon 18

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish