Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.