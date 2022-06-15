Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.