Tecno Camon 19 vs Infinix Hot 20S VS Tecno Camon 19 Infinix Hot 20S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 248K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 248K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 353 points

52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 353 points Weighs 29.3 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Camon 19 Price Infinix Hot 20S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 84.3%

Design and build Height 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 19 +5% 88.6% Hot 20S 84.3%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 19 and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 19 353 Hot 20S +52% 537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 19 1268 Hot 20S +48% 1874 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 19 248592 Hot 20S +37% 339553 CPU 67169 88551 GPU 59305 82077 Memory 44981 71861 UX 79431 98923 Total score 248592 339553 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 19 733 Hot 20S +58% 1155 Stability - 99% Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 733 1155 PCMark 3.0 score - 9282 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 2:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2022 October 2022 Release date July 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.