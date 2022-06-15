Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Текно Камон 19
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Tecno Camon 19
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 201K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 443 and 358 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19
n/a
Note 10 Pro
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 +4%
88.6%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19
358
Note 10 Pro +24%
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 +13%
1277
Note 10 Pro
1133
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19
201885
Note 10 Pro +79%
360394
CPU - 92238
GPU - 100504
Memory - 65681
UX - 100997
Total score 201885 360394
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:17 hr
Gaming - 06:06 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Camon 19
n/a
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 19
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 May 2021
Release date July 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Tecno Camon 19
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Tecno Camon 19
3. Infinix Note 12 vs Tecno Camon 19
4. Tecno Pova 3 vs Tecno Camon 19
5. Tecno Camon 19 Neo vs Tecno Camon 19
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
8. Infinix Note 11S vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Tecno Pova 3 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish