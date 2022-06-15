Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 vs Zero X Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 vs Infinix Zero X Pro

VS
Tecno Camon 19
Infinix Zero X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (367K versus 200K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19
vs
Zero X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 86.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19
n/a
Zero X Pro
512 nits

Design and build

Height 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 +2%
88.6%
Zero X Pro
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19
352
Zero X Pro +43%
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19
1265
Zero X Pro +32%
1669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19
200223
Zero X Pro +83%
367237
CPU - 95175
GPU - 105406
Memory - 71116
UX - 97363
Total score 200223 367237
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19
n/a
Zero X Pro
1507
PCMark 3.0 score - 10394
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (76% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:06 hr
Watching video - 12:22 hr
Gaming - 03:45 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Camon 19
n/a
Zero X Pro
30:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 September 2021
Release date July 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
