Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 177K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 45 ms
Contrast - 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19
n/a
Galaxy A03
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 +8%
88.6%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 +18%
353
Galaxy A03
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 +23%
1268
Galaxy A03
1034
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 +13%
200825
Galaxy A03
177907
CPU - 59385
GPU - 26274
Memory - 34858
UX - 59038
Total score 200825 177907
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 403
PCMark 3.0 score - 6694
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HIOS 8.6 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 19
n/a
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2022 November 2021
Release date July 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 is definitely a better buy.

