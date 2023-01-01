Tecno Camon 19 vs Samsung Galaxy A12 VS Tecno Camon 19 Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 113K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 337 Hz Response time - 52 ms Contrast - 864:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Camon 19 n/a Galaxy A12 475 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 19 +8% 88.6% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM HIOS 8.6 One UI Core 4.1 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (20% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 3:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 16:07 hr Watching video - 12:14 hr Gaming - 06:09 hr Standby - 153 hr General battery life Camon 19 n/a Galaxy A12 41:01 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 19 n/a Galaxy A12 96 Video quality Camon 19 n/a Galaxy A12 80 Generic camera score Camon 19 n/a Galaxy A12 90

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 19 n/a Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2022 November 2020 Release date July 2022 December 2020 SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 is definitely a better buy.