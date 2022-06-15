Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.