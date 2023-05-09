Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Premier vs Note 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 Premier vs Infinix Note 30 Pro

70 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
VS
66 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 Pro
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Infinix Note 30 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 387K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 554 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Infinix Note 30 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Premier
vs
Note 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202.5 g (7.14 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 Premier +3%
89.3%
Note 30 Pro
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +71%
3075
Note 30 Pro
1802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20 Premier +70%
656363
Note 30 Pro
387030
CPU 148881 103808
GPU 238609 85200
Memory 138474 88860
UX 124830 106593
Total score 656363 387030
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 20 Premier +267%
4534
Note 30 Pro
1237
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4534 1237
Web score 9375 10200
Video editing 6540 6487
Photo editing 40589 26084
Data manipulation 8265 7586
Writing score 19564 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr -
Watching video 16:28 hr -
Gaming 05:41 hr -
Standby 88 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Premier. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 Pro.

