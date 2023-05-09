Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Premier vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 Premier vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

70 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
VS
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 480K)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 784 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (40:04 vs 31:51 hours)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1010 against 688 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Premier
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20 Premier
688 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +47%
1010 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202.5 g (7.14 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20 Premier +37%
656363
Galaxy A34 5G
480602
CPU 148881 129705
GPU 238609 137609
Memory 138474 83375
UX 124830 125604
Total score 656363 480602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 37.5 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4534 2302
Web score 9375 9501
Video editing 6540 7452
Photo editing 40589 18614
Data manipulation 8265 11045
Writing score 19564 14829
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 One UI 5.1
OS size - 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 88 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Camon 20 Premier
31:51 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +26%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Premier. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Tecno Camon 20
3. Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
4. Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
5. Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Tecno Camon 20 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Google Pixel 6a
9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Google Pixel 7a
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский