Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.