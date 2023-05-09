Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.