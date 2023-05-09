Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Premier vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 Premier vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

70 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
VS
71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 518K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 774 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:16 vs 31:51 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (985 against 688 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Premier
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20 Premier
688 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +43%
985 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202.5 g (7.14 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20 Premier +27%
656363
Galaxy A54 5G
518061
CPU 148881 155921
GPU 238609 148262
Memory 138474 85150
UX 124830 126072
Total score 656363 518061
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 40.6 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 27 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 4534 2819
Web score 9375 10131
Video editing 6540 7235
Photo editing 40589 25934
Data manipulation 8265 11046
Writing score 19564 16675
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 One UI 5.1
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 88 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Camon 20 Premier
31:51 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +17%
37:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the camera, performance, and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20 Premier.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and A54 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and A54 5G
4. Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and A54 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and A54 5G
7. Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Premier
8. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro and Camon 20 Premier
9. Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Premier
10. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Premier
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский