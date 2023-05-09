Tecno Camon 20 Premier vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 518K)
- Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 774 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 17% longer battery life (37:16 vs 31:51 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (985 against 688 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|253 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|202.5 g (7.14 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +11%
862
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +13%
3075
2718
|CPU
|148881
|155921
|GPU
|238609
|148262
|Memory
|138474
|85150
|UX
|124830
|126072
|Total score
|656363
|518061
|Max surface temperature
|-
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|4534
|2819
|Web score
|9375
|10131
|Video editing
|6540
|7235
|Photo editing
|40589
|25934
|Data manipulation
|8265
|11046
|Writing score
|19564
|16675
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|11:13 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|16:28 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|05:28 hr
|Standby
|88 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the camera, performance, and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20 Premier.
