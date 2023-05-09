Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.