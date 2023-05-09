Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Premier vs Camon 20 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 Premier vs Camon 20

70 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
VS
59 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Tecno Camon 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Premier (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 249K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 862 and 366 points
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Camon 20 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Premier
vs
Camon 20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20 Premier
688 nits
Camon 20
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202.5 g (7.14 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 Premier +4%
89.3%
Camon 20
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Premier and Tecno Camon 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +136%
862
Camon 20
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Premier +140%
3075
Camon 20
1281
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20 Premier +163%
656363
Camon 20
249170
CPU 148881 -
GPU 238609 -
Memory 138474 -
UX 124830 -
Total score 656363 249170
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 9375 -
Video editing 6540 -
Photo editing 40589 -
Data manipulation 8265 -
Writing score 19564 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr -
Watching video 16:28 hr -
Gaming 05:41 hr -
Standby 88 hr -
General battery life
Camon 20 Premier
31:51 hr
Camon 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 20 Premier is definitely a better buy.

