Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 865 and 746 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
61*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85*
90*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|-
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|-
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|-
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20 Pro 5G +16%
865
746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Pro 5G +63%
3076
1884
|Web score
|11788
|-
|Video editing
|7537
|-
|Photo editing
|41772
|-
|Data manipulation
|9206
|-
|Writing score
|21181
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|One UI 5.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G. But if the gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1