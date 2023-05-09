Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Pro 5G vs Galaxy M34 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 865 and 746 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy M34 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) -
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) -
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) -
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) -
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 11788 -
Video editing 7537 -
Photo editing 41772 -
Data manipulation 9206 -
Writing score 21181 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 One UI 5.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G. But if the gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

