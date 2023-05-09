Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Pro vs Nokia G42 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 Pro vs Nokia G42

66 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Pro
VS
58 out of 100
Nokia G42
Tecno Camon 20 Pro
Nokia G42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Nokia G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Nokia G42 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Pro
vs
Nokia G42

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 193.8 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 Pro +4%
85.7%
Nokia G42
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Nokia G42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20 Pro +3%
567
Nokia G42
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Pro +11%
1847
Nokia G42
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20 Pro
n/a
Nokia G42
322694
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 9347 -
Video editing 6454 -
Photo editing 25852 -
Data manipulation 6600 -
Writing score 13017 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:28 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
