Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Pro
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A24 4G
1021 nits

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 Pro +4%
85.7%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Pro +1%
1847
Galaxy A24 4G
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 103750
GPU - 84782
Memory - 76824
UX - 93483
Total score - 362304
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 20 Pro +1%
1244
Galaxy A24 4G
1235
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1244 1235
Web score 9347 8027
Video editing 6454 5566
Photo editing 25852 15535
Data manipulation 6600 7389
Writing score 13017 12256
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 One UI 5.1
OS size - 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:01 hr
Watching video - 16:27 hr
Gaming - 07:09 hr
Standby - 155 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2023 April 2023
Release date May 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
