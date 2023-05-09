Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 vs Note 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 249K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 553 and 366 points

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 and Infinix Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Camon 20
33*
Note 30
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camon 20
79*
Note 30
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Camon 20
59*
Note 30
62
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20
vs
Note 30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20
n/a
Note 30
608 nits

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 +1%
85.7%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20
366
Note 30 +51%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20
1281
Note 30 +40%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20
249170
Note 30 +55%
386116
CPU - 103918
GPU - 85824
Memory - 88042
UX - 108028
Total score 249170 386116
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 20
n/a
Note 30
1252
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1252
Web score - 9412
Video editing - 6397
Photo editing - 26025
Data manipulation - 6590
Writing score - 13407
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:22 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Camon 20
n/a
Note 30
32:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the gaming, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20.

