Tecno Camon 20 vs Infinix Note 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 249K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
- Reverse charging feature
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 553 and 366 points
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|-
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|84.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|103918
|GPU
|-
|85824
|Memory
|-
|88042
|UX
|-
|108028
|Total score
|249170
|386116
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1252
|Web score
|-
|9412
|Video editing
|-
|6397
|Photo editing
|-
|26025
|Data manipulation
|-
|6590
|Writing score
|-
|13407
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the gaming, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20.
