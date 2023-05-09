Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 vs Realme C55 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 vs Realme C55

59 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20
VS
54 out of 100
Realme C55
Tecno Camon 20
Realme C55

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Realme C55, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 and Realme C55 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20
vs
Realme C55

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 680 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20
n/a
Realme C55
665 nits

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20
85.7%
Realme C55 +1%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 and Realme C55 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20
366
Realme C55 +3%
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20
1281
Realme C55 +14%
1464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20
249170
Realme C55 +3%
255861
CPU - 68874
GPU - 59631
Memory - 45169
UX - 82094
Total score 249170 255861
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 742
Web score - 6997
Video editing - 6211
Photo editing - 19669
Data manipulation - 5462
Writing score - 9713
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:36 hr
Watching video - 11:23 hr
Gaming - 05:36 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Camon 20
n/a
Realme C55
32:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 20 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский