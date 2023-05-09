Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A14

59 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
Tecno Camon 20
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 149K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 +7%
85.7%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20 +4%
366
Galaxy A14
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20
1281
Galaxy A14 +2%
1304
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20 +67%
249170
Galaxy A14
149223
CPU - 40093
GPU - 24567
Memory - 38370
UX - 45318
Total score 249170 149223
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 715
Web score - 5257
Video editing - 4015
Photo editing - 9663
Data manipulation - 5168
Writing score - 8081
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 20 is definitely a better buy.

