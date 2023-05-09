Tecno Camon 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
61
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
29
24
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
33*
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79*
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|-
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
366
Galaxy A23 +6%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1281
Galaxy A23 +29%
1651
|CPU
|-
|81885
|GPU
|-
|48510
|Memory
|-
|64789
|UX
|-
|71783
|Total score
|249170
|268795
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|440
|Web score
|-
|6864
|Video editing
|-
|4224
|Photo editing
|-
|13584
|Data manipulation
|-
|5761
|Writing score
|-
|8441
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|HIOS 13
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:23 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:14 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2023
|March 2022
|Release date
|May 2023
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.
