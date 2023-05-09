Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A23

59 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20
VS
55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A23
Tecno Camon 20
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 and Samsung Galaxy A23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 20
n/a
Galaxy A23
464 nits

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 +3%
85.7%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 20
366
Galaxy A23 +6%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20
1281
Galaxy A23 +29%
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 20
249170
Galaxy A23 +8%
268795
CPU - 81885
GPU - 48510
Memory - 64789
UX - 71783
Total score 249170 268795
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 440
Web score - 6864
Video editing - 4224
Photo editing - 13584
Data manipulation - 5761
Writing score - 8441
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM HIOS 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:23 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:14 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Camon 20
n/a
Galaxy A23
35:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 March 2022
Release date May 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 20 and Infinix Note 30
2. Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 19
3. Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 19 Pro
4. Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro
5. Tecno Camon 20 and Realme C55
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Google Pixel 6a
9. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy S21
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A32
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский