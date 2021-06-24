Tecno Phantom X vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Tecno Phantom X Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Comes with 1885 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Shows 45% longer battery life (122 vs 84 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 360K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (638 against 446 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

Stereo speakers

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 385 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 385 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Phantom X 446 nits iPhone 12 +43% 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +6% 91.3% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X 501 iPhone 12 +221% 1608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X 1645 iPhone 12 +145% 4038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X 360762 iPhone 12 +79% 644336 CPU 94218 164857 GPU 101671 272200 Memory 69897 116378 UX 95887 91335 Total score 360762 644336 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phantom X n/a iPhone 12 7523 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7523 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM HIOS 7.6 - OS size - 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phantom X n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Phantom X n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Phantom X n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Phantom X n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2020 Release date July 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.