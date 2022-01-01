Tecno Phantom X vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Tecno Phantom X Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Comes with 1605 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Shows 44% longer battery life (122 vs 85 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 361K)

Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 446 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

Stereo speakers

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 385 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 385 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Phantom X 446 nits iPhone 13 Pro +136% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +6% 91.3% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X 505 iPhone 13 Pro +237% 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X 1640 iPhone 13 Pro +185% 4679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X 361514 iPhone 13 Pro +119% 791552 CPU 94218 216602 GPU 101671 336667 Memory 69897 112950 UX 95887 131916 Total score 361514 791552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phantom X n/a iPhone 13 Pro 9606 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 57 FPS Graphics score - 9606 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM HIOS 7.6 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phantom X n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Phantom X n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Phantom X n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date July 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.