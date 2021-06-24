Tecno Phantom X vs Apple iPhone X VS Tecno Phantom X Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Comes with 1984 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2716 mAh

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Shows 65% longer battery life (122 vs 74 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (676 against 446 nits)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

Stereo speakers

19% higher pixel density (458 vs 385 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 385 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 82.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Phantom X 446 nits iPhone X +52% 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +10% 91.3% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X 501 iPhone X +86% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X 1645 iPhone X +44% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X +1% 360762 iPhone X 357154 CPU 94218 101650 GPU 101671 127329 Memory 69897 55078 UX 95887 75192 Total score 360762 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phantom X n/a iPhone X 3561 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3561 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM HIOS 7.6 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phantom X n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Phantom X n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Phantom X n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Phantom X n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced June 2021 September 2017 Release date July 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.