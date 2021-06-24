Tecno Phantom X vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1984 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Shows 65% longer battery life (122 vs 74 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (676 against 446 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- Stereo speakers
- 19% higher pixel density (458 vs 385 PPI)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.3%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|94218
|101650
|GPU
|101671
|127329
|Memory
|69897
|55078
|UX
|95887
|75192
|Total score
|360762
|357154
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|-
|OS size
|-
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2017
|Release date
|July 2021
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.
