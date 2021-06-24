Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1984 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 65% longer battery life (122 vs 74 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (676 against 446 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Stereo speakers
  • 19% higher pixel density (458 vs 385 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Phantom X
446 nits
iPhone X +52%
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +10%
91.3%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
501
iPhone X +86%
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1645
iPhone X +44%
2375
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X +1%
360762
iPhone X
357154
CPU 94218 101650
GPU 101671 127329
Memory 69897 55078
UX 95887 75192
Total score 360762 357154
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phantom X
n/a
iPhone X
3561
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM HIOS 7.6 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Phantom X +56%
14:40 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X +34%
16:20 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Phantom X +96%
37:37 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phantom X
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2017
Release date July 2021 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

