Tecno Phantom X vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Tecno Phantom X Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 212K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 370 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (500 against 447 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 385 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 83.5% Max. Brightness Phantom X 447 nits Hot 11S +12% 500 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +9% 91.3% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X +36% 502 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X +22% 1646 Hot 11S 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X +69% 358480 Hot 11S 212698 CPU 94218 67907 GPU 101671 39212 Memory 69897 39778 UX 95887 67386 Total score 358480 212698

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4864 x 2736 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date July 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

