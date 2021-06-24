Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 385 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 84.5%
Max. Brightness
Phantom X
447 nits
Note 11 Pro +4%
467 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +8%
91.3%
Note 11 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
502
Note 11 Pro +3%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1646
Note 11 Pro +9%
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X +2%
358480
Note 11 Pro
350272
CPU 94218 -
GPU 101671 -
Memory 69897 -
UX 95887 -
Total score 358480 350272
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Note 11 Pro +20%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X +14%
16:20 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Phantom X +18%
37:37 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (82nd and 92nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date July 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.

