Tecno Phantom X vs Infinix Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|-
|PPI
|385 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.3%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
502
Note 11 Pro +3%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1646
Note 11 Pro +9%
1788
|CPU
|94218
|-
|GPU
|101671
|-
|Memory
|69897
|-
|UX
|95887
|-
|Total score
|358480
|350272
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:40 hr
Note 11 Pro +20%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X +14%
16:20 hr
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Phantom X +18%
37:37 hr
31:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (82nd and 92nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1