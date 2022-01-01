Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (140 vs 122 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 361K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (496 against 447 nits)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 385 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Phantom X
447 nits
Zero 5G +11%
496 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +4%
91.3%
Zero 5G
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
506
Zero 5G +39%
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1649
Zero 5G +31%
2165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X
361111
Zero 5G +26%
456728
CPU 94218 129016
GPU 101671 118046
Memory 69897 97376
UX 95887 113528
Total score 361111 456728
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Zero 5G +28%
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X
16:20 hr
Zero 5G +17%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Phantom X +10%
37:37 hr
Zero 5G
34:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2021 February 2022
Release date July 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Phantom X.

