Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs Reno 6 – which one to choose?

Tecno Phantom X vs Oppo Reno 6

Текно Фантом Х
VS
Оппо Рено 6
Tecno Phantom X
Oppo Reno 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4310 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (747 against 447 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 502 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 385 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Phantom X
447 nits
Reno 6 +67%
747 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +8%
91.3%
Reno 6
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
502
Reno 6 +12%
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1646
Reno 6 +4%
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X
358480
Reno 6
n/a
CPU 94218 -
GPU 101671 -
Memory 69897 -
UX 95887 -
Total score 358480 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phantom X
n/a
Reno 6
1049
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Reno 6
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X
16:20 hr
Reno 6
n/a
Talk (3G)
Phantom X
37:37 hr
Reno 6
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2021 July 2021
Release date July 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A72 vs Phantom X
2. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Phantom X
3. Note 10 vs Phantom X
4. Zero X Pro vs Phantom X
5. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Reno 6
6. 9 Pro vs Reno 6
7. Nord 2 5G vs Reno 6
8. OnePlus 9R vs Reno 6
9. Nord CE 5G vs Reno 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish