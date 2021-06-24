Tecno Phantom X vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Tecno Phantom X Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4310 mAh

Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (747 against 447 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Weighs 28 grams less

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 502 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 385 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Phantom X 447 nits Reno 6 +67% 747 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +8% 91.3% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 618 GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X 502 Reno 6 +12% 562 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X 1646 Reno 6 +4% 1707 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X 358480 Reno 6 n/a CPU 94218 - GPU 101671 - Memory 69897 - UX 95887 - Total score 358480 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phantom X n/a Reno 6 1049 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced June 2021 July 2021 Release date July 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.