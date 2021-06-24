Tecno Phantom X vs Samsung Galaxy A12 VS Tecno Phantom X Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 123K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

43% higher pixel density (385 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 385 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 337 Hz Response time - 52 ms Contrast - 864:1 Max. Brightness Phantom X 447 nits Galaxy A12 +5% 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +11% 91.3% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X +199% 502 Galaxy A12 168 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X +59% 1646 Galaxy A12 1033 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X +191% 358480 Galaxy A12 123006 CPU 94218 39139 GPU 101671 17033 Memory 69897 30187 UX 95887 37865 Total score 358480 123006

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phantom X n/a Galaxy A12 96 Video quality Phantom X n/a Galaxy A12 80 Generic camera score Phantom X n/a Galaxy A12 90

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Phantom X n/a Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced June 2021 November 2020 Release date July 2021 December 2020 SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X is definitely a better buy.