Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Phantom X vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Текно Фантом Х
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
Tecno Phantom X
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% higher pixel density (385 vs 270 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (495 against 447 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 385 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 81.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Phantom X
447 nits
Galaxy A32 5G +11%
495 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +12%
91.3%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
497
Galaxy A32 5G +1%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1648
Galaxy A32 5G +1%
1657
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (82nd and 115th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.0
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +22%
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X +4%
16:20 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Phantom X +19%
37:37 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (67th and 51st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2021 January 2021
Release date July 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 504 USD -
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Tecno Phantom X
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Tecno Phantom X
3. Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Tecno Phantom X
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
6. Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish