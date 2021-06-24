Tecno Phantom X vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Tecno Phantom X Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Shows 8% longer battery life (122 vs 113 hours)

Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (796 against 447 nits)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 358K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Phantom X Price Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 385 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 84.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 138.1% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Phantom X 447 nits Galaxy A52s 5G +78% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +8% 91.3% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 642L GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X 502 Galaxy A52s 5G +52% 764 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X 1646 Galaxy A52s 5G +70% 2795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X 358480 Galaxy A52s 5G +40% 502664 CPU 94218 154688 GPU 101671 154661 Memory 69897 78775 UX 95887 116090 Total score 358480 502664 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phantom X n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 2468 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2468 PCMark 3.0 score - 12144 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.1 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Phantom X n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced June 2021 August 2021 Release date July 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.