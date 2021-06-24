Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs Galaxy S10 Plus – which one to choose?

Tecno Phantom X vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

VS
Tecno Phantom X
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (122 vs 91 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4100 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (789 against 447 nits)
  • 36% higher pixel density (522 vs 385 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X
vs
Galaxy S10 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 385 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 87.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Phantom X
447 nits
Galaxy S10 Plus +77%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +4%
91.3%
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
497
Galaxy S10 Plus +40%
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1648
Galaxy S10 Plus +50%
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 2.5
OS size - 46.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Phantom X +25%
14:40 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Phantom X +11%
16:20 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus
14:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Phantom X +70%
37:37 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus
22:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2021 February 2019
Release date July 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 504 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

