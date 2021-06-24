Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.