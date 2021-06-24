Tecno Phantom X vs Camon 18P VS Tecno Phantom X Tecno Camon 18P Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (548 against 446 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Phantom X Price Tecno Camon 18P Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 385 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 84.8% Max. Brightness Phantom X 446 nits Camon 18P +23% 548 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X +8% 91.3% Camon 18P 84.8%

Performance Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phantom X 501 Camon 18P +7% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phantom X 1645 Camon 18P +14% 1882 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phantom X +4% 360762 Camon 18P 347786 CPU 94218 - GPU 101671 - Memory 69897 - UX 95887 - Total score 360762 347786

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.7x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS - 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date July 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.