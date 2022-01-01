Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Phantom X (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on June 24, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 88.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
479 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X +4%
91.3%
Camon 19 Pro
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X
509
Camon 19 Pro +1%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X
1651
Camon 19 Pro +5%
1738
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X +5%
363289
Camon 19 Pro
345206
CPU 94218 90492
GPU 101671 83318
Memory 69897 68307
UX 95887 102996
Total score 363289 345206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1183
PCMark 3.0 score - 9204
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 11:21 hr
Watching video 13:12 hr 13:31 hr
Gaming 05:49 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 127 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Phantom X
34:00 hr
Camon 19 Pro +1%
34:12 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (126th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2021 June 2022
Release date July 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Phantom X.

