Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.