Tecno Phantom X2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
- Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 255% higher peak brightness (1804 against 508 nits)
- Shows 17% longer battery life (36:11 vs 30:49 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- Stereo speakers
- 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.3%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Orange
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
iPhone 14 Pro +50%
1877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3993
iPhone 14 Pro +35%
5395
|CPU
|-
|244651
|GPU
|-
|425909
|Memory
|-
|181638
|UX
|-
|146169
|Total score
|970786
|1003514
|Stability
|-
|78%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9865
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|ROM
|HiOS 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|15:04 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
