Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (968K versus 369K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X2 Pro
508 nits
Zero X Pro +2%
520 nits

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X2 Pro +8%
93.3%
Zero X Pro
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2 Pro +145%
1252
Zero X Pro
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2 Pro +138%
3998
Zero X Pro
1679
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X2 Pro +162%
968572
Zero X Pro
369982
CPU - 95175
GPU - 105406
Memory - 71116
UX - 97363
Total score 968572 369982
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1502
PCMark 3.0 score - 10935
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 12 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (76% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:37 hr 09:24 hr
Watching video 15:04 hr 12:22 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 102 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Phantom X2 Pro
30:49 hr
Zero X Pro
30:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

