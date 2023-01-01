Tecno Phantom X2 Pro vs Camon 19 Pro VS Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (968K versus 346K)

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (968K versus 346K) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Shows 11% longer battery life (34:12 vs 30:49 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (34:12 vs 30:49 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Phantom X2 Pro +6% 508 nits Camon 19 Pro 481 nits

Design and build Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X2 Pro +6% 93.3% Camon 19 Pro 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:37 hr 11:21 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 13:31 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:51 hr Standby 102 hr 127 hr General battery life Phantom X2 Pro 30:49 hr Camon 19 Pro +11% 34:12 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2022 June 2022 Release date December 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.