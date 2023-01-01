Tecno Phantom X2 Pro vs Camon 20 Premier
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (966K versus 656K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1256 and 862 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
- Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (688 against 509 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|900 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.3%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|202.5 g (7.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Orange
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Max clock
|3050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1648 GFLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2 Pro +46%
1256
862
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2 Pro +30%
3988
3075
|CPU
|238597
|148881
|GPU
|386639
|238609
|Memory
|169915
|138474
|UX
|170422
|124830
|Total score
|966000
|656363
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|7623
|4534
|Web score
|-
|9375
|Video editing
|-
|6540
|Photo editing
|-
|40589
|Data manipulation
|-
|8265
|Writing score
|-
|19564
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|HiOS 12
|HIOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|11:13 hr
|Watching video
|15:04 hr
|16:28 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:41 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20 Premier.
