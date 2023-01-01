Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.