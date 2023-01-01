Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X2 Pro vs Camon 20 Premier – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (966K versus 656K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1256 and 862 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (688 against 509 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro and Camon 20 Premier crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X2 Pro
509 nits
Camon 20 Premier +35%
688 nits

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 202.5 g (7.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro and Tecno Camon 20 Premier in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X2 Pro +47%
966000
Camon 20 Premier
656363
CPU 238597 148881
GPU 386639 238609
Memory 169915 138474
UX 170422 124830
Total score 966000 656363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 45 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 7623 4534
Web score - 9375
Video editing - 6540
Photo editing - 40589
Data manipulation - 8265
Writing score - 19564
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM HiOS 12 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:37 hr 11:13 hr
Watching video 15:04 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 102 hr 88 hr
General battery life
Phantom X2 Pro
30:49 hr
Camon 20 Premier +3%
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 May 2023
Release date January 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20 Premier.

