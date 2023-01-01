Tecno Phantom X2 Pro vs Phantom X VS Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (968K versus 364K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (968K versus 364K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Shows 10% longer battery life (34:00 vs 30:49 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (34:00 vs 30:49 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 91.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Phantom X2 Pro 508 nits Phantom X n/a

Design and build Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Orange Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Phantom X2 Pro +2% 93.3% Phantom X 91.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM HiOS 12 HIOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 45 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:37 hr 11:21 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 13:12 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:49 hr Standby 102 hr 127 hr General battery life Phantom X2 Pro 30:49 hr Phantom X +10% 34:00 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 June 2021 Release date December 2022 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.