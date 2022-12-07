Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X2 Pro vs Phantom X2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Phantom X2, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (713 against 508 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 93.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X2 Pro
508 nits
Phantom X2 +40%
713 nits

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Orange Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro and Tecno Phantom X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G710
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2 Pro +1%
1251
Phantom X2
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2 Pro
3993
Phantom X2 +2%
4055
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X2 Pro
970786
Phantom X2
973582
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (44th and 43rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 12 HiOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:37 hr 09:48 hr
Watching video 15:04 hr 15:06 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:30 hr
Standby 102 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Phantom X2 Pro
30:49 hr
Phantom X2 +1%
31:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Tecno Phantom X2. It has a better camera and sound.

