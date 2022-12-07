Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X2 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1881 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (973K versus 784K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:00 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (840 against 713 nits)
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X2
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X2
713 nits
iPhone 14 +18%
840 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X2 +8%
93.3%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X2 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2
1236
iPhone 14 +41%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2
4055
iPhone 14 +18%
4797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X2 +24%
973582
iPhone 14
784343
CPU - 209437
GPU - 333181
Memory - 105776
UX - 131735
Total score 973582 784343
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9431
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM HiOS 12 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:48 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 15:06 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 102 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Phantom X2
31:00 hr
iPhone 14 +21%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phantom X2
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 14. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.

