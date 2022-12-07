Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.