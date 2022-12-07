Tecno Phantom X2 vs Camon 19 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (973K versus 345K)
- Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (713 against 479 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 10% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:00 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.3%
|88.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2 +140%
1236
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2 +133%
4055
1738
|CPU
|-
|90492
|GPU
|-
|83318
|Memory
|-
|68307
|UX
|-
|102996
|Total score
|973582
|345206
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1183
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9204
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 12
|HIOS 8.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|09:48 hr
|11:21 hr
|Watching video
|15:06 hr
|13:31 hr
|Gaming
|05:30 hr
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|June 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X2 is definitely a better buy.
