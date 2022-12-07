Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.