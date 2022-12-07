Home > Smartphone comparison > Phantom X2 vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (973K versus 345K)
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (713 against 479 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (34:12 vs 31:00 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X2
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X2 +49%
713 nits
Camon 19 Pro
479 nits

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X2 +6%
93.3%
Camon 19 Pro
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X2 and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2 +140%
1236
Camon 19 Pro
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2 +133%
4055
Camon 19 Pro
1738
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X2 +182%
973582
Camon 19 Pro
345206
CPU - 90492
GPU - 83318
Memory - 68307
UX - 102996
Total score 973582 345206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1183
PCMark 3.0 score - 9204
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:48 hr 11:21 hr
Watching video 15:06 hr 13:31 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 102 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Phantom X2
31:00 hr
Camon 19 Pro +10%
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 June 2022
Release date December 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X2 is definitely a better buy.

